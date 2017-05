SPEEDWAY, Ind. (WISH) – Driver Johnny Rutherford will headline this year’s 500 Festival Breakfast at the Brickyard.

One of the most prolific drivers in the history of the Indy 500, Rutherford is one of just nine drivers to win the Indianapolis 500 three or more times.

Rutherford won the big race in 1974, 76, and 1980.

This year’s 500 Festival Breakfast at the Brickyard will be held at 8:30 a.m. on May 20.

