INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – One supermarket chain is looking to hire in central Indiana.

Thursday is the second day of Kroger’s two-day job fair in Indianapolis.

The company says they are looking to hire for more than 300 various positions.

The job fair is being held at the Drury Plaza Hotel at 9625 North Meridian Street from 10 a.m. – 7 p.m.

For more information on open positions with Kroger, click here.

