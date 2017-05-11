Local business owners express concerns about Red Line plans

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — IndyGo is responding to a letter from more than 30 small business owners opposing Red Line plans on College Avenue.

The business owners wrote a letter to Mayor Joe Hogsett saying the transit route will create congestion and reduce parking spots on College Avenue.

IndyGo spokesperson Bryan Luellen said IndyGo has already revised their route based on community feedback. Some business owners aren’t satisfied, including the owner of Petrov’s Framing at 52nd Street and College Avenue.

“I feel like the city is doing whatever they wanted,” Anatoly Petrov said. “I feel abandoned. Nobody’s asking me, and we should have a voice in that.”

Lee Lange of the College Corridor Business Organization sent the letter.

“I think the mayor is very accessible from what I know of him,” Lange said. “I think he’s reasonable, and I think we can make a very strong case that has not been heard effectively yet.”

The mayor’s office said they’re open to feedback on the project.

IndyGo’s plan is to put bus stations in the center of College Avenue.

Two bus-only lanes will run next to each station. Luellen said, to make room for parking and traffic, those bus lanes will merge into one lane in spots where there’s no bus station. Bus drivers will communicate with each other to coordinate as they leave and approach each station.

Luellen said the plan keeps most of the College Avenue parking intact. IndyGo released the following statement Thursday:

IndyGo is committed to delivering a safe, high-value project for the community. Public engagement for the Red Line and as well as the larger system-wide improvements will continue this summer.”

According to IndyGo’s website, city leaders hope to complete and open the Red Line in 2018.

