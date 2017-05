INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – A local police chief has announced his intentions to run for Marion County Sheriff next year.

Tom Vaughn made the announcement Thursday morning on Monument Circle.

He’s been the chief of police in Southport for nearly three years.

Current sheriff John Layton has been on the job since 2010.

