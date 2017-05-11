New Fishers businesses off I-69 already hiring

FISHERS, Ind. (WISH) – It may take several months before three new Fishers businesses open, but that doesn’t mean job seekers will have to wait long to apply.

If you haven’t driven along Interstate 69 in Fishers lately, you may not recognize the place.

“The pillars for the netting is like ten feet from I-69,” Fishers resident Terry Cala said. “I’ve hit a few errant shots at a golf range before, so I’m wondering are there going to be golf balls on I-69?”

“There’s lot of huge IKEA signs and everything,” Fishers resident Robyn Grider said. “It’s real bright and colorful.”

IKEA said its exterior is nearly complete. Work on the inside could start within the month.

As for TopGolf, work is well underway. It’s not the only retailer near 116th Street to build.

On Thursday, Portillo’s hot dogs, a popular Chicago chain, announced it will build a restaurant in an empty field on 116th Street, just off the interstate. All three are set to open this fall.

“Kind of crazy,” Fishers resident Jo Pall said. “I think it’ll be crazy. I think it’ll be just a lot of congestion for a while.”

“That’s a short-term problem,” Cala said. “I think they’ll figure it out. They continue to work on the roadways, and I think it’s all going to be fine.”

We know it’s fall, but it’s still unclear the exact days each will open. But the businesses are hiring. IKEA recently posted openings on its website. This summer, more will be coming.

Portillo’s said it’s hiring its management team now as well. TopGolf said it should start soon.

That should give neighbors several months to prepare to either work or shop at Fishers newest occupants.

“It’s an event, and it’s a half-mile away for us,” Cala said. “So, we’re very excited about it.”

“Probably not,” Grider said. “I don’t like crowds. I’ll wait for the crowd to disappear, and I’ll go.”

Portillo’s Fishers location may not be their only one in central Indiana. Representatives spokes to 24-Hour News 8 by phone.

“We do not consider this a one-and-done move,” Portillo’s marketing vice president, Nick Scarpino, said. “We are actively looking for other sites around other suburbs of Indianapolis. We think that the market could sustain three to six Portillo’s locations.”

Besides the Fishers site, nothing else, however, is finalized at this time.

