Police arrest suspect in fatal shooting of woman on east side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A man is now arrested on preliminary charges of murder after a woman was shot and killed on the east side of Indianapolis, according to police.

Police identified the suspect as 24-year-old Jagger Williams. Police believe the murder is domestic related.

It happened overnight at a house near Hamilton Avenue and Brookside Parkway Drive.

The Marion County Coroner’s Office identified the victim as 27-year-old Christen Brown.

Family and friends told 24-Hour News 8 Brown was a mother of three young children. They described her as sweet.

Her stepcousin told 24-Hour News 8 on the phone that Brown didn’t hold any grudges, and if you knew her, you had no choice but to love her.

If you walk through the neighborhood. you can still see crime scene tape left behind after what happened overnight.

“We’ve had little ups and downs in the area but nothing to the extent of this,” said one neighbor, who did not want to be identified on camera.

She said she’s lived in the neighborhood for 29 years.

“It’s really sad that this has happened, you know,” she said. “I know she had little kids; I’ve seen them play. I got grandchildren of my own.”

The investigation began when police said Brown arrived at the hospital with a gunshot wound. Police said a friend took her to the hospital, where she died.

The neighbor said she was out of town when it happened, but came back Thursday to learn about the news.

“I wasn’t quite sure at that moment of who it was and where it was, but after I read a little bit more and seen it,” she explained. “I had a pretty bad gut feeling that I knew who it was. It just broke my heart. It just broke my heart.”

Police said the shooting happened at a house on Hamilton Avenue. Police got there and found evidence and believed someone armed was still hiding inside the house.

Police called for Crisis Negotiators and Tactical Officers to help. After hours of trying to make contact with someone inside the house, police said they got a warrant to search the home. They did not find anyone inside.

“I just pray for the family and for the children they’re going to need all the love and support they can get from family and neighbors,” she said.

At this time police believe there was some type of struggle inside the home.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...