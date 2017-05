FISHERS, Ind. (WISH) – Popular restaurant Portillo’s is expanding in central Indiana.

They say the will open a restaurant in Fishers. It will be located at 9201 East 116th Street.

Fans of the Chicago-based restaurant have been waiting for this news since word of a possible expansion first leaked out earlier this year.

The restaurant is famous for Chicago-style hot dogs, Italian beef sandwiches and their famous chocolate cake.

