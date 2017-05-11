Statewide Silver Alert issued for Fountaintown man

FOUNTAINTOWN, Ind. (WISH) — The Indiana State Police is investigating the disappearance of an adult from Fountaintown, located approximately 28 miles east of Indianapolis.

Ellis Narmore Jr., 87, is described as a white man, 5 feet 8 inches tall, 158 pounds, with gray hair and blue eyes. Narmore Jr. was last seen Thursday at 6 p.m. in Fountaintown and is believed to be in danger.

He was last seen wearing a white collar shirt with a black cardigan, black or brown pants and black shoes.

He may be disoriented and require medical assistance.

He is believed to be driving a Blue 2001 Dodge Caravan, with Indiana plate UEP559.

If you have any information on Ellis Narmore Jr., contact the Indiana State Police by calling 317-899-8577 or 911.

