What to know before this weekend’s Grand Prix at IMS

SPEEDWAY, Ind. (WISH) – We will start to hear the sweet sound of Indy Cars on the track at IMS Thursday leading up to the Grand Prix this weekend.

In order to get ready for this weekend’s Grand Prix and the races leading up to Memorial Day weekend, there are a few things you need to know before heading over to the track.

Indy lights practice starts today at 8 a.m Thursday morning and for the first time this month fans will be allowed in the infield for camping.

Infield camping opens Thursday and we will start to see people set up for the Grand Prix this weekend. Regulations on what you can and cannot bring into the track are about the same as they were last year.

Allowed inside this year are Coolers no larger than 18″x14″x14.” Food, drinks, binoculars, scanners and cameras, strollers, lawn chairs and folding camping chairs are all allowed. Additionally, Carts and wagons are allowed every day except race day. Those carts and wagons are restricted in some areas.

How about what’s not allowed? Weapons, including pocketknives, firearms and ammunition, of any kind are not permitted.

There are also no fireworks, lasers, glass containers, drones or animals (except service animals assisting guests who are disabled) allowed inside the premises.

For more on track policies and regulations, click here.

Fans who are looking to grab an autograph or two will have the opportunity to do so.

IndyCar fans can land autographs of five Team Penske drivers Thursday, May 11 at the Plainfield Verizon Store at The Shops at Perry Crossing from 6:30 p.m. – 8:30 p.m.

Verizon Team Penske drivers Will Power, Josef Newgarden, Simon Pagenaud, Helio Castroneves, and Juan Pablo Montoya will be on hand. Fans will get photos and only one personal item allowed per fan.

Fans will also have a chance to win a prize package. Fans can enter to win an Indianapolis 500 Pole Day VIP ticket package – a value of $250. The VIP package includes two suite tickets, two lunches and a tour of the paddock. Entries can be made on sweepstakes tablets provided in the store. Entries are accepted at participating Verizon-owned store locations through May 15.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...