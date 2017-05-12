5-year-old girl dies following crash in Wayne County

WAYNE COUNTY, Ind. (WISH) — A child is now dead after she succumbed to her injuries sustained in a car crash Thursday afternoon.

It happened just after 1 p.m. on State Road 27 north of Roell Road in Wayne County when a car ran head-on into another vehicle on the crest of a hill.

Preliminary investigations determined that 45-year-old Anthony Zircher was attempting to pass a vehicle in the no-passing zone of the road when he ran into a Toyota driven by Britney Byrley.

Byrley had to be extricated from the car in serious condition.

A 5-year-old girl was taken to Reid Health Hospital where she later died.

An infant that was also in the car suffered non-life threatening injuries.

Zircher was taken Reid Health Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

An investigation into possible charges for the crash is underway.

