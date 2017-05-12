Anderson man faces felony child molestation charges

ANDERSON, Ind. (WISH) — A man is under arrest after authorities say the mother of his juvenile victims reported his possession of child pornography and child molestation.

Michael Maddox, 27, and Elwood, faces preliminary felony charges that include child molestation, vicarious sexual gratification, child solicitation and dissemination of matter harmful to a minor.

According to the Madison County Sheriff’s Office, on May 7, the mother of juvenile victims reported to deputies that her great nieces and nephews may have been victims of child molestation at the hands of Maddox. She also express concerns that Maddox was in possession of child pornography, based on information she received from a friend of Maddox.

Madison County Sheriff Scott Mellinger conducted an interview on May 10 with a witness who stated Maddox suffered from a methamphetamine addiction and she had found child pornography on Maddox’s laptop computer in February of 2017. According to the witness, the child pornography was stored on an SD Card, and there were also links on his computer to multiple child porn sites. She also told authorities Maddox had admitted to inappropriately touching of juveniles related to him.

Three Kids Talk interviews were conducted May 10 with juvenile relatives of Maddox. One relative said Maddox had shown her child pornography on the computer, while another said that Maddox has compelled her to watch pornography while he touched himself. Another juvenile relative inappropriate touching by Maddox.

A search warrant for Maddox’s residence was executed Friday, which uncovered multiple computers, media storage devices and cell phones, as well as sex toys described by the juvenile relatives.

In an interview with the Madison County Sheriff, Maddox admitted he a methamphetamine addiction, and that he was in possession of methamphetamine and marijuana. He also explained that had wiped all information from his cell phones and computers because he was aware of this investigation.

Michael Maddox has been taken to the Madison County Jail.

