Authorities seek man in connection to fatal stabbing

KOKOMO, Ind, (WISH) — Authorities are seeking help in finding a man after they believe he stabbed a man following a confrontation Thursday evening.

It happened just after 9 p.m. when officers responded to reports of a stabbing at a Dollar Tree in the 3700 block of South Reed Road in Kokomo.

Upon arrival, officials found Jeremy Peterson suffering from a stab wound in the abdomen area.

Peterson was flown to IU Health Methodist Hospital in Indianapolis to treat his wounds. He later succumbed to his injuries early Friday morning.

Investigators learned Peterson had a confrontation with 37-year-old Alan Tinker outside of the Dollar Tree when he was stabbed.

Peterson then went inside the store where he collapsed.

Tinker was last seen fleeing the area in a green Chevrolet Blazer or Trailblazer.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, you are urged to contact the Kokomo Police Department at 765-456-7017.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...