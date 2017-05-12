Child in ‘grave’ condition after being found in north side retention pond

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — An autistic child is currently recovering in the hospital after he was found in a pond early Friday morning.

It happened just after 11 p.m. when officers were dispatched to a report of a child missing at the Brandywine Apartments near Ditch Road and 86th Street.

Upon arrival, officers spoke to the family who told them they found the back door of their apartment open.

The parents also notified police that their son is autistic.

Officers began to search the area with the parents and soon found the boy face down in a nearby retention pond.

IMPD says the 3-year-old was taken to the hospital after officers performed CPR at the scene.

Police say the family is French speaking and it just so happens that one of the first officers to respond is fluent in the language, which became imperative in acting quickly to save the boy’s life.

IMPD does not believe this is a criminal investigation.

