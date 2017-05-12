Fishers mayor responds to AP story on payments to legal consultant

In a Dec. 13, 2012 photo, Luke and Jennifer Messer are photographed in their home in Shelbyville, Ind. Jennifer Messer receives $20,000 each month as a contract lawyer for Fishers, an Indianapolis suburb, most of the work done from the Washington area. Legal experts say that under the arrangement, Messer is paid more than either of Fishers’ two staff attorneys and many other government lawyers in the state. (Tom Russo/Daily Reporter via AP)

FISHERS, Ind. (WISH) — The mayor of Fishers took to Facebook to respond to an Associated Press report that Jennifer Messer, the wife of Congressman Luke Messer, is paid $20,000 a month from the city.

In a Facebook post, Mayor Scott Fadness said he is disappointed with the tone of the story.

“Jennifer was the author of our transition ordinance that transformed our town to a city,” Fadness wrote. “She is responsible for drafting and negotiating a majority of the economic deals that are conducted on behalf of the city.”

An AP report released on Thursday stated that Jennifer Messer is paid about $240,000 a year for her work. The AP report said that Messer does most of her work from the Washington area and hasn’t been present in a meeting in Fishers since 2015.

Head attorneys for Gov. Eric Holcomb generally make between $100,000 and $150,000 a year. The head attorney for the city of Indianapolis makes about $118,999 a year. The lead staff attorney for Fishers makes about $100,000 less than Messer.

AP said Fishers did not provide a complete list of Messer’s billable hours.

