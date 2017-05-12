Fishers mayor responds to AP story on payments to legal consultant

FISHERS, Ind. (WISH) — The mayor of Fishers took to Facebook to respond to an Associated Press report that Jennifer Messer, the wife of Congressman Luke Messer, is paid $20,000 a month from the city.

In a Facebook post, Mayor Scott Fadness said he is disappointed with the tone of the story.

“Jennifer was the author of our transition ordinance that transformed our town to a city,” Fadness wrote. “She is responsible for drafting and negotiating a majority of the economic deals that are conducted on behalf of the city.”

An AP report released on Thursday stated that Jennifer Messer is paid about $240,000 a year for her work. The AP report said that Messer does most of her work from the Washington area and hasn’t been present in a meeting in Fishers since 2015.

Head attorneys for Gov. Eric Holcomb generally make between $100,000 and $150,000 a year. The head attorney for the city of Indianapolis makes about $118,999 a year. The lead staff attorney for Fishers makes about $100,000 less than Messer.

AP said Fishers did not provide a complete list of Messer’s billable hours.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...