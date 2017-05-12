Students awarded in ‘Readers Become Leaders’ competition

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Some kids were awarded for going the extra mile with books on Friday.

Students at WIllaim McKinley Elementary School received a trophy for winning the “read to the final four” Friday morning.

All 3rd grade classes across the district competed in a March-Madness style competition as part of the NCAA’s “Readers Become Leaders” program.

IPS officials said the kids received book-related incentives to continue reading.

The kids in the winning class got to meet best selling author Brad Meltzer.

