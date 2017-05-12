Lizton man charged after his 80-year-old mother is found covered in feces and urine

HENDRICKS COUNTY, Ind. (WISH) — A Lizton man faces neglect of a dependent charges after his 80-year-old mother was found stuck to a mattress and covered with feces and urine.

54-year-old Mark Kincaid called for help on the evening of May 8 after his mother was unconscious or unresponsive. Investigators responded to the home in the 500 block of Lebanon Street and believed it could be a elderly neglect situation after assessing the scene.

He said his mother fell approximately six weeks ago but that he didn’t call for assistance because, “You guys are too expensive.” He had said he tried to pick her up but couldn’t, so he left her there. His mother was found lying partially on a mattress on the floor. She was only partially clothed and covered in feces and urine. Investigators said her skin was stuck to the mattress and some of it peeled away when she was lifted off. He said he had been feeding her “approximately one spoonful of food a day and a drink of water with her medicine,” according to court documents.

She was transported to a hospital in Danville. Investigators said a foul odor was present from outside the ER. Parts of her body were covered with “extremely large areas of red seeping sores.” She screamed out in pain when nurses rolled her over.

When investigators returned to the house, an outline of his mother’s body could be seen on the mattress she had been stuck to.

Kincaid faces once count of neglect of a dependent (endangerment), a level three felony. Online court records indicate that Kincaid has an initial court appearance in Hendricks County Friday afternoon.

