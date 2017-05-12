Man sentenced to 50 years in prison following 2014 murder of infant

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Marion County Prosecutor’s Office announced today that a man has been sentenced in the 2014 murder of a nine-month-old.

Corey Bullock has sentenced to to 46 years for the murder of Aiva McGee. He will also serve 4 years in the Indiana Department of Correction.

Bullock had been found guilty of murder and neglect of a dependent resulting in serious bodily injury.

Marion COunty Prosecutor Terry Curry said in a statement:

We were committed to attain justice for Aiva McGee. The deputy prosecutors and investigators involved in this case are to be commended for their work in trying this case not once, but twice, and ultimately obtaining the murder conviction for this defenseless victim’s senseless death.

Baby Aiva died due to bruising all ober her body. She was also found with rib fractures and a lacerated liver.

Bullock was the boyfriend of the child’s mother and was in his care at the time that she sustained the injuries.

The child’s mother, Apryl Hammer, pleaded guilty in June 2016 to neglect of a dependent. She received a 30 year prison sentence.

