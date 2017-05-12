New winery opens in Westfield

WESTFIELD, Ind. (WISH) — Westfield’s new winery is off to a successful start.

“Our grand opening, we got slammed, it was trial by fire,” said owner Noah Herron.

The winery on 161st Street just off of U.S. 31 opened Saturday and features 11 wines, a mead and cider, including three on tap. They also serve charcuterie boards, featuring a variety of meats and cheeses.

“I love turning hobbies into busineses,” said Herron, who also owns Urban Farmer, a company that has gardening, brewing and seed supplies.

“I love drinking wine and drinking beer so I’ve started as a hobby making beer and wine out of my house in little five gallon batches and I got to the point that I really wanted to take it to the next level so I wanted to open a winery. Over the last year we’ve kind of gone from buying the land buying the building and learning how to make five gallon batches to five hundred batches,” Herron said.

The winery plans to hold live music sessions every weekend as well as trivia nights. It features an outdoor patio and is family friendly.

For hours and more information, click here.

