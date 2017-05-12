Police officer shot during active shooter situation at Ohio nursing home

KIRKERSVILLE, OH (WCMH) — The Ohio State Hwy Patrol confirms a police officer was shot while responding to an active shooter situation at a nursing and rehabilitation center in Kirkersville.

OSHP says the injured officer is not at state trooper. The officers condition is unknown.

According to 911 dispatchers, an active shooter situation was reported in the 200 block East Main Street in Kirkersville at Pine Kirk Care Center.

Kirkersville Elementary School is on lock down while police investigate. A heavy police presence is still located at the school. However, NBC4 reporter Dan Pearlman says all of the students who attend classes there have been safely moved to Watkins Middle Schools.

Parents can pick up their children from the middle school. Parents should NOT head to the elementary school.

