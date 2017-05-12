Police seek 2 for questioning in fatal shooting of Warren Central High student

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Detectives with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department are asking for the public’s assistance in locating two people of interest in a homicide that occurred earlier this month.

IMPD has provided still images from surveillance video showing the two people, who are wanted for questioning at this time in connection with a May 6 shooting near 38th Street and Moller Road that injured two and killed one.

The victims were in a parking lot in front of an American Freight store.

Police say the victims were all males in their late teens and students at Warren Central High School. The person killed was identified as 17-year-old Angel Mejia-Alfaro.

The first person of interest is described as a Hispanic male with dark hair, wearing a white hoodie, blue coat with white stripes down the sleeves, black pants and black-and-white flip flops.

The second is described as a male, possibly Hispanic, wearing a dark blue or black hoodie with “GAP” in blue-and-white letters on the front, a red shirt, black pants and black-and-white sneakers.

The two were last seen running west and then south around the west end of the strip mall at 38th Street and Moller Road.

If you have information, you’re asked to contact Homicide Detective Smith at 317-327-3749 or email at daniel.smith@indy.gov. Anyone with information can also call the Homicide Branch at 317-327-3475 or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477 or (TIPS).

