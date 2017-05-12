Special film screening at IMS to bring in Grand Prix weekend

SPEEDWAY, Ind. (WISH) — There was a red carpet moment at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway tonight.

Hollywood gave Hoosiers a sneak peek at a major motion picture that won’t be released nationally until next Friday.

A special screening of “Diary of a Wimpy Kid:The Long Haul” was shown in the Pagoda Plaza. And stars Alicia Silverstone and Jason Ian Drucker were there for the big event.

It’s part of the celebration for the Grand Prix weekend — and Silverstone will play a big role in the race too — waving the green flag.

Asked if she was looking forward to the event, Silverstone said, “Yeah I am because it’s being built up to the big thing. … Sounds exciting. Sounds like a good thing.”

The Diary of a Wimpy Kid movies are based on the popular children’s book series by author Jeff Kinney, who also attended the event.

Kinney will join Silverstone Saturday to wave the green flag.

