Two men in custody following drug bust; one man at-large

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — IMPD is seeking assistance in finding one man after he evaded arrest during a narcotics search warrant Thursday.

It happened in the 3000 block of Stuart Street on Thursday when authorities served a search warrant.

SWAT Team members were involved with the bust after officials believed the men inside the home to be armed.

Upon entry, three suspects jumped from the window. Two of the men, 27-year Tracy Goodall and 30-year-old Donald Ambulance were captured shortly after.

25-year-old Holley Goodall was able to evade officials and escape.

During the bust, authorities confiscated:

3 guns

2.5 pounds of suspected marijuana

1.5 grams of suspected crack

15 grams of heroin

$641 in cash.

If you have any information about the whereabouts of Goodall, you’re urged to call Crime Stoppers at 317-262-8477.

