HENRY COUNTY, Ind. (WISH) — Two women in Henry County were taken into custody Thursday evening connection to drug-related charges.

It happened when authorities served a search warrant in the 2500 block of East CR 600 South around 8 p.m.

Officials soon took 28-year-old Kylie Hobbs and 37-year-old Skye Simpson into custody.

Both Hobbs and Simpson face charges of possession of methamphetamine and maintaining a common nuisance.

They were both taken to Henry County jail.

