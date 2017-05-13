4 dead following I-70 crash involving car, 2 semis

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO) — Four people are reportedly dead after a multiple-vehicle wreck along I-70.

Two semis and one car were involved. A preliminary investigation shows an eastbound semi failed to slow for traffic near where authorities were dealing with a vehicle fire on the shoulder when it struck the other vehicles.

It happened in the eastbound lanes near the West Terre Haute exit, mile marker 4.

The fatal accident backed up traffic for several hours. 24-Hour News 8’s sister station WTWO talked with one truck driver who saw the accident. He asked that his identity remain anonymous.

“I seen the back of the car was on smoke, had about a foot of flame coming out the back, so I just automatically started running toward the car, got about 15 feet from the car and the whole car just went up. I had to turn around and walk away. I couldn’t stand there and see that…. The truck driver, the truck was crumbled. There were people standing there when I was running up, I asked them why come no one got them out, they said because they were already gone… First thing I did was call home, call my family and kids, tell them how much I love them, tell them I’ll see them in a couple weeks. My heart goes out to them, it really does, I don’t know what to say, but God be with ya’s.”

The truck driver says he sees a lot of vehicles get in between semis. He’d advised them to get away from tractor trailers. Indiana State Police are working the accident. Sgt. Joe Watts says the eastbound lanes are still closed along I-70 and might stay that way into the morning for clean up.

Sgt. Watts also says it will be days before identifying victims.

