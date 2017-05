INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) —¬†Police are investigating Saturday morning after a car rolled in the canal on the north side.

The car crashed around 2 a.m.

There were two people in the car when it went in the water. Both of them were able to get out without injury.

Police believe alcohol was a factor in the crash.

