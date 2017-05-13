Celebration of life event held for murdered Delphi teens

DELPHI (WISH) – Saturday marks three months since Abby Williams and Libby German went missing in Delphi. Hundreds are coming together to celebrate the lives of the girls, who were found dead on the Monon High Bridge Trail.

A celebration of life was held at Delphi High School on Saturday. All proceeds from the event go toward building a new softball field in Abby and Libby’s names.

“They were taken way too early to do this, make their own mark in life. This is a good way to remember them,” said Mike Patty, Libby German’s grandfather.

Organizers of the event say more than a thousand people came throughout the day. There was food, raffles, crafts and music. Family members and organizers say softball fields will be a great way to remember Abby and Libby.

“It just seemed to make good sense. Libby really loved that. Abby would play softball as well, but Abby also loved the parks part of it, music, the arts, so we are going to do something along those lines as well. Good things are going to happen inside there,” said Patty.

“It’s not just for the families, it is for the whole community, so all the girls from here on out are going to be able to enjoy something in the girls’ names,” said Trish Mendel, organizer of the event and owner of Hometown Shirts and Graphix in Delphi.

“I want that to be out there forever, for somebody to come to that park and be able to see that and know that this park was put in their names and their remembrance,” said Patty.

Organizers say one of the best parts about the event on Saturday was how much it meant to the families of Abby and Libby.

“Just seeing the look on their face, the families’ faces, has been amazing. They are actually laughing and having a good time. Becky was up there dancing earlier, that just hasn’t happened so it’s been good,” said Mendel.

Organizers say they plan to make this an annual event.

Officials still have not arrested anyone in the murders of the two teens. If you know anything about the case you’re asking to call the tip line at 844-459-5786.

