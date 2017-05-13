Officials investigating man’s death following police confrontation in Greenfield

GREENFIELD, Ind. (WISH) — Indiana State Police are investigating the role Greenfield Police Officers may have had in the death of a man Friday evening.

According to police, the officers responded to a call about an intoxicated person lying in the grass near the 800 block of South State Street.

They said 48-year-old Douglas Wiggington was combative, causing officers to taze him.

They then gave the man Narcan and began CPR after they noticed he was having medical issues.

Wiggington was transported to Hancock Regional Hospital where he later died.

An autopsy is scheduled for tomorrow morning.

As part of procedure, the two officers are now on administrative duty.

