INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A pedestrian¬†was hit and killed Saturday night on the city’s near north side.

It happened on North Illinois Street near East 24th Street.

IMPD dispatch confirmed the fatal hit-and-run around 10 p.m.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

WISH-TV has a crew heading to the scene.

