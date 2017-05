INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Hoosiers will soon be able to take steps in assisting 40 local organizations by walking.

Walking for Dreams is a family and pet friendly 5K walk that started in 2004 to help local Indianapolis non-profit organizations raise needed funds to help better serve youth and families.

The event takes place Sunday, May 21 from 2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Downtown Canal at Buggs Temple.

Click here for more details on the event and to register online.

