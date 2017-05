BLOOMINGTON (WISH) — A serious crash has left State Road 37 in Bloomington closed in both directions.

Saturday around 7:15 p.m. Indiana State Police Public Information Officer Sgt. Curt Durnil tweeted the following related to the crash:

Bloomington ~ N SR 37 at N BOTTOM RD Serious PI Crash w Entrapment – Mon CoSD advises NB & SB CLOSED until further notice … #AvoidArea — Sgt. Curt Durnil (@ISPBloomington) May 13, 2017

It’s unclear the extent of the crash or the injuries involved. No time limit has been given on the closure.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...