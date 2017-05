INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A man is in critical condition following a shooting on the city’s northeast side.

IMPD responded to reports of a person shot around 10:15 p.m. Saturday, in the 1700 block of Roosevelt Avenue.

According to an officer on the scene, the victim is in his late 30s and was shot several times.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...