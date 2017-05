INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — One person has died following a shooting on the city’s west side.

It happened around Sunday 6:20 p.m. in the 3800 block of Michigan Street.

Public Information Officer Kendale Adams with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department confirmed a person fatally shot, with a possible shooter detained.

WISH-TV has a crew heading to the scene.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...