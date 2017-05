HENRY COUNTY, Ind. (WISH) — Authorities are searching for an inmate who escaped from the Henry County jail.

Delmar Ray Gabbard, 43, escaped Sunday evening.

According to the Henry County sheriff, an officer was taking Gabbard to get ice when Gabbard slipped past him.

According to authorities, Gabbard is described as six feet tall, slender and weighs 165 pounds, with brown eyes and black and grey hair in a buzz cut.

