NEW PALESTINE, Ind. (WISH) — It’s prom season, but this isn’t your typical prom.

Seniors at New Palestine High School organized a senior prom for senior citizens.

They partnered with Woodland Terrace — a senior living community — to host a blast from the past.

There was dancing, a live band, food and even a photo booth.

The senior students say they’re hoping future high school classes will make this a yearly tradition.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...