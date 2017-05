INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Police are investigating after a suspect tried to break into a store on the northwest side.

It happened Sunday just before 7 a.m. on North Michigan Road between West 59th and West 60th streets.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, a suspect drove through the front door of a business there called Get Connected.

It’s not clear if the suspect got away with anything inside.

Police have not released any suspect information.

