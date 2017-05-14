IMPD officer receives TOP COPS Award

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The National Association of Police Organizations has selected an officer to receive a prestigious award Friday.

The organization selected Sergeant Robert Pearsey to receive the TOP COPS award, which pays tribute to the men and women of law enforcement for their outstanding service to America’s communities.

The award comes after Pearsey was shot in the line of duty on July 29, 2016 where he assisted in saving the life of three individuals.

Sergeant Pearsey was honored Friday, May 12 in Washington D.C. along with Chief Bryan Roach.

