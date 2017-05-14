Moms enjoy Mother’s Day on the canal

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) -The downtown canal was packed Sunday afternoon as families celebrated Mother’s Day.

Sue Bohnert was one mom celebrating.

“We’re spending it right now on the beautiful canal and the beautiful weather and we’re going to have dinner here at the Burgerhaus,” said Sue Bohnert, who was with her children and husband.

The National Retail Federation (NRF) says children and spouses were expected to spend a record $23 billion on Mother’s Day this year.

But moms said the day was all about family, not the money.

“This is awesome, perfect weather and couldn’t ask to be in better company,” said Lisa Ajuria, who was with her two children and husband.

“My favorite part was breakfast in bed this morning from the kids,” said Laura Geiger, on her way to dinner.

“Spending time with this little one of course,” said Laura Bohnert while carrying her daughter.

“I had a big barbecue. My mother came down, and all my nieces and nephews and we had a nice family day at the house,” said Stephen Malone, while riding with his family on a six-person bike.

The NRF says the bulk of the money would be spent on things like taking mom out to eat, flowers, jewelry and cards.

They say more people purchase fresh flowers and plants for Mother’s Day than for any other holiday except for Christmas and Hanukkah.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...