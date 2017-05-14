Names released of Greenfield officers involved in death of Indianapolis man

GREENFIELD, Ind. (AP) — Authorities investigating the death of an Indianapolis man shot by police with a Taser have released the names of the officers involved.

Indiana State Police have identified Greenfield Police Department Sgt. Rodney Vawter and Patrolman Dillon Silver as the officers involved in the Friday shooting of 48-year-old Douglas Wiggington. A release Sunday says Vawter is a 13-year veteran of the department and Silver has worked for four years in the city about 20 miles east of Indianapolis.

Investigators say the officers responded to an intoxicated man lying in grass. They say Wiggington became combative after officers arrived.

An officer noticed Wiggington having health problems after the shooting. They administered an opioid antidote and began CPR.

Wiggington was pronounced dead at a hospital.

The officers have been placed on administrative duty.

