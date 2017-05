INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Beware a sinkhole on the city’s east side.

It’s located at East 9th and Tuxedo streets.

Police estimate the hole goes down about six feet.

Crews from the Department of Public Works say the hole went all the way down to the sewer.

Authorities suggest caution while driving in the area as crews work to repair the road.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...