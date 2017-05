(WISH) — United Airlines looks to have taken another major hit.

The airline said Sunday morning that cockpit door access information may have accidentally been made public.

They announced the possible breach in a employee bulletin.

It warned that quote “Flight deck access procedures may have been compromised.”

It also said a corrective plan is being established.

The airline did not say how the information became public.

