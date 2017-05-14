Victim in fatal SR 37 crash near Bloomington identified as child

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (WISH) — State police have identified an 11-year-old child killed in a crash on State Road 37 near Bloomington.

It happened just before 6:30 p.m. Saturday, when authorities say a two-car crash occurred on State Road 37 and Bottom Road, about four miles north of Bloomington.

Kaitlyn Wells, 11, of Martinsville, died as a result of the crash.

According to Indiana State Police, a bicyclist fell over into the left lane on the southbound side while attempting to cross State Road 37 at Bottom Road. That’s when a car traveling southbound driven by Alexis Davis, 21 of Greenwood, approached the intersection.

Davis swerved to avoid the cyclist, causing her to lose control. She slid sideways through the median and into the northbound lanes of State Road 37, where she collided with an oncoming truck driven by John Wobser, 50, of Franklin.

This crash is still under investigation.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...