Bartholomew Co. traffic stop leads to 2 drug arrests

BARTHOLOMEW COUNTY, Ind. (WISH) – A weekend traffic stop in Bartholomew County resulted in the drug arrests of two individuals.

According to the Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Department, a vehicle with expired plates was pulled over in the area near of 400 North.

During the course of the traffic stop, the driver, 31-year-old Chawn Coomer informed the deputy that there was heroin in the vehicle. A search of the vehicle resulted in the discovery of a gray powdery substance, several syringes and a small amount of marjiuana.

Both Coomer and the passenger, 39-year-old Mara Ann Gastineau, were transported to the Bartholomew County Jail.

They each face a number of preliminary drug-related charges.

