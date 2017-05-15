City issues air-quality alert through Tuesday

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — With summer nearing and temperatures rising, Central Indiana’s air quality is falling.

Indianapolis officials on Monday warned that ground-level ozone may rise to unsafe levels for active children, the elderly and anyone suffering from lung diseases and other serious health problems. As a result, the city issued “Knozone Air Quality Action Days” through Tuesday.

Everyone is asked to take these steps through Tuesday:

Reduce vehicle idling, including in drive-thrus.

Fill gas tanks and mow after 7 p.m.

Walk, bike or use buses or other alternative transportation options.

People who are sensitive to higher ozone levels are encouraged to avoid exertion and heavy work outdoors.

Ground-level ozone is the primary contributor to smog in urban areas, said a news release from Aliya Wishner, deputy communications director for Mayor Joe Hogsett. Smog is formed when harmful emissions sources like cars and lawnmowers react with heat and sunlight.

More information on Central Indiana’s air quality is available at knozone.com.