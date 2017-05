INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A man who had been charged with counts of reckless homicide and issuing invalid prescriptions was found not guilty Monday.

It was believed John Sturman gave his patients too much medication, which lead to their deaths.

Prosecutors believed his actions caused the death of three patients. They say Sturman recklessly prescribed medication at Indiana University Hospital.

Sturman faced 19 felony counts of both charges and was found not guilty of them all.