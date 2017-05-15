Escaped Henry Co. inmate in custody

DELAWARE COUNTY, Ind. (WISH) — An escaped inmate is in custody tonight.

Early Monday evening, deputies from the Delaware County Sheriff’s Office acted on a tip, apprehending Delmar Gabbard, an escaped inmate from Henry County, during a traffic stop conducted on Interstate 69.

A sheriff’s office investigator in an unmarked car saw the suspect leaving a residence in Daleville and followed his car southbound on I-69 where a marked police vehicle conducted the traffic stop.

According to the authorities, Gabbard was trying to get to Indianapolis to hide out.