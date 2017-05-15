Firefighters report multiple deaths in blaze at Akron, Ohio home

AKRON, Ohio (AP) — Firefighters say multiple people have died in a fire at a northeast Ohio home.

The number of victims and their names weren’t immediately released at the scene early Monday morning in Akron, about 30 miles (48 kilometers) south of Cleveland.

A neighbor, Paul Clegg, tells the Akron Beacon Journal that the people living at the home include children.

Crews responding to the site around 3 a.m. found the house in flames. There was no immediate word on the cause of the blaze.

Arson investigators and the State Fire Marshal’s Office were among the officials reported at the scene.

The fire Monday occurred just down the block from a home where a man and a woman died in an April 2016 fire investigated as a possible arson.

