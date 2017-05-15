Future West Point cadet from Avon is more than just brains and brawn

HENDRICKS COUNTY, Ind. (WISH) — It is graduation season and many high school students are preparing to begin the next chapter in their lives.

In Avon, one senior is standing out. He’s heading to the United States Military Academy at West Point, but that’s just the beginning of his resume. Gunnar Larson’s continual drive to be well-rounded is what has prepared him for the education and training he’ll receive at West Point.

Larson recently started a weekly YouTube baking show called Baking in LOG and he isn’t afraid of a unique recipe.

He’s a smart, football-playing wrestler with a little ukulele sprinkled in. The instrument is a hobby he just recently picked up.

“I’ve always loved music,” Larson said.

The ingredients that make up Gunnar Larson don’t add up to your average high school student.

“Ultimately, I’m not the one making the plans. I believe God is, so it’s up to Him,” Larson said.

So far Larson said he’s been blessed. His family’s dining room is filled with signs of his accomplishments as they prepare for his graduation celebration. Not long after, Larson will head to the Military Academy at West Point.

“It’ll be six weeks of boot camp and then school starts,” Larson said.

He wants to study engineering and make the military a career for as long as it is challenging and interesting to him. After that, it’s unclear.

“I do want to have like my own restaurant or bakery, because I do love cooking,” Larson said. “It’s a nice stress reliever for me and I could honestly just do it all day if I had the choice.”

Larson said he’ll bring his ukulele with him to relax during the years of school and then service in the U.S. Army.

“There’s always fear, but I just figure God’s got it, it’s out of my hands. I’m just going to follow the path that He’s laid before me and whatever happens happens,” Larson said.

Larson will graduate with 690 other Avon High School seniors next Friday, May 26. He is the only Oriole senior heading to the Military Academy at West Point.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...