IMPD chief rescues driver from inverted car on the way home from work

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Chief Bryan Roach of the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department rescued a man from his inverted car on Interstate 70 Monday.

It happened just after 6:30 p.m. in the eastbound lanes of I-70 around mile marker 112, as Chief Roach was leaving IMPD headquarters.

He came upon the crash, which involved an inverted car and another slightly damaged vehicle. Chief Roach, along with a concerned citizen and a nurse, helped the trapped driver out of the car.

According to IMPD, the driver was slightly injured and was taken to a local hospital by EMS crews. The driver’s injuries are not expected to be serious.

“Our community cares,” said Chief Roach. “A concerned witness, nurse and I all converged on the immediate needs of an accident victim without a second thought.”

No other injuries were reported, and the Indiana State Police took over the investigation.

The injured driver was identified as Juan Flores who was arrested on an outstanding warrant for an unrelated driving offense. The uninjured driver was released at the scene.

IMPD released the following statement: “When citizens care, we are better and safer as a community. Every day officers provide both critical and essential services to the Indianapolis community and the Chief’s actions today are yet another vivid example of that service and care.”

Here’s what Mayor Hogsett had to say:

Each day the IMPD Police Chief works to keep the over 900,000 residents of Indianapolis safe. This evening, Chief Roach demonstrated incredible bravery for the safety of one. I am extremely proud of Chief Roach’s courage when confronted with this harrowing situation and am reminded once again that Indianapolis is lucky to have Chief Roach, and so many officers like him, who are always willing to get out of the car for the safety of our community.”