IPS to hold meeting Monday evening about potential school closures

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – On Monday evening, Indianapolis Public Schools will hold another meeting to discuss potential school closures.

Monday’s meeting, at Hawthorne Community Center, will the fourth in a series of meetings intended to get feedback from the community about the possibility of shutting down three ISP high schools for the 2018-2019 school year.

The meetings come after a report from the IPS Facilities Utilization Taskforce, in which it was recommended three high schools be closed in order to improve organizational efficiency in their secondary schools.

Those wishing to attend Monday’s meeting can now register in order to ensure they have a seat.

The meeting gets underway at 6 p.m. and is expected to last until 8 p.m.

To register Monday’s meeting, click here.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...