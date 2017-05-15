ISP officer injured in collision with cement truck

WALCOTT, Ind. (WISH) — An officer is recovering after they were injured in a crash Monday afternoon.

It happened on U.S. 231 at the U.S. 24 intersection in Walcott when the officer was broadsided by a cement mixer truck.

Early investigations show that the officer failed to yield and was struck on the driver’s side by a 2006 ADV cement mixer.

The officer’s vehicle ended up in a ditch and the officer had to be extricated from the vehicle.

Both drivers were taken to area hospitals with minor injuries and later released.

The crash is still under investigations.