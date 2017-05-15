ISP officer injured in collision with cement truck

Staff Reports Published: Updated:
(ISP Photo)

WALCOTT, Ind. (WISH) — An officer is recovering after they were injured in a crash Monday afternoon.

It happened on U.S. 231 at the U.S. 24 intersection in Walcott when the officer was broadsided by a cement mixer truck.

Early investigations show that the officer failed to yield and was struck on the driver’s side by a 2006 ADV cement mixer.

(ISP Photo)

The officer’s vehicle ended up in a ditch and the officer had to be extricated from the vehicle.

Both drivers were taken to area hospitals with minor injuries and later released.

The crash is still under investigations.

Never miss another Facebook post from WISH-TV